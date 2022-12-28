New state treasurer has connections with area

Editorial

Missouri will have a new state treasurer, and the man filling the position for at least the next two years has connections to Southeast Missouri.

Vivek Malek was announced by Gov. Mike Parson just before Christmas. The appointment of Malek, the fifth by Gov. Parson to statewide elected offices since 2018 -- fills a vacancy created by former Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's election victory in the state auditor's contest.

Malek, 45, is a resident of Wildwood, Missouri, and owns the Law Offices of Vivek Malek. The Associated Press reported that he is the first nonwhite statewide official in the state's history.

Malek earned his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Master of Laws from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign.

A practicing attorney, Malek was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors in 2020 by Gov. Parson. He'll resign this position prior to being sworn in as treasurer.

"Vivek's story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians," Gov. Parson said in a statement. "President Reagan once said immigrants are one of the greatest sources of American greatness, and both Vivek and I agree. Through our shared values, Vivek helps legal immigrants embrace our nation and achieve their American Dream, too. As a Republican, strong capitalist and conservative Missourian, we know Vivek will be a principled leader who works hard every day to safeguard the people's money and bring opportunity to Missouri families and their communities."

Malek called the appointment "the honor of my life" and said he plans to run for a full term in the 2024 election.

Malek and his wife, Riju, have been married for 18 years and have three young children.

We congratulate Malek on his appointment and wish him well as he seeks to serve the people of Missouri as our next state treasurer. We also thank him for serving food at the Student Santas Christmas Day lunch at Clippard Elemnentary School in Cape Girardeau.