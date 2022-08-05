Stuff the Bus is good opportunity to support students

Editorial

Local schools will be back in session later this month, and the United Way of Southeast Missouri is gearing up to help students in need with supplies as they had back to the classroom.

On Saturday, donations will be accepted at participating Walmart stores. Volunteers will be on hand to pass out a list of needed supplies to shoppers, and donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and online at unitedwayofsemo.org.

"The first day of school is a big deal, and the last thing a kid wants is to be the one sitting there without a notebook, without pencils, without a backpack because their family can't afford it. They feel a stigma immediately that we can help them avoid when our community chips in," executive director Elizabeth Shelton said. "This is a very generous community, and we have been able to help lots of students through the years through this program."

The top 10 items for back to school are single-subject notebooks, mechanical pencils, filler paper, two-pocket folders, ink pens, Crayola 24-count crayons, two-pack pink erasers, bottled school glue, scissors and three-pack glue sticks.

We know that inflation is hitting everyone's pocketbook hard right now, but for many in our community living paycheck to paycheck, it's a particularly challenging time. This is a good opportunity to support students and their families as we kick off the new school year.