Cape counselor recognized at national level

Column (11/23/20)The censorious left is obliterating free speechA lot of things worry me about a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, but nothing troubles me more than that it will accommodate the left's disturbing march toward selective suppression of free speech. Much of the war against this sacred liberty...
Column (11/20/20)A federal court may have just turned Missouri into a hotbed for COVID-19 litigationFor years, the state of Missouri has been a preferred venue for civil litigators pursuing far-flung legal theories. Whether they're allowing "junk science" to be admitted as expert testimony or permitting "phantom" damages to provide windfall gains...
Column (11/20/20)Election day post-mortem: Voters eschew extremismContrary to most predictions, Election Day brought no blue wave. While former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, it looks like the Republicans will keep the Senate. Even more surprisingly, the Democrats appear to be on the verge of losing...
Column (11/19/20)Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vitalWe are in the third wave of COVID-19 in the country. In Cape Girardeau County, the positivity rate, which indicates number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests -- more than 25 percent -- is staggering. Now is the time to wear masks, cut...
Column (11/18/20)The failure of Black Lives MatterBlack Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden's line, "Build Back Better," and Donald Trump's "Keep America Great" or "Make America Great Again,...
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
Column (11/18/20)Biden's search for bipartisanship (and bloated budgets)As he claimed victory in the race for the White House, Joe Biden declared that now is "a time to heal." Like Republican Jack Kemp before his vice presidential debate with Al Gore in 1996, Biden added: "Stop treating our opponents as our enemies....
'Judgmental' joins 'racist' as insult meant to silence"Judgmental" has joined "racist" as the ultimate attempt to silence people with differing perspectives. No one wants to be called either, of course, which is exactly what fuels the label-throwers to throw that insult around all willy-nilly. It...
Catholic beliefs, Catholic responsibilities"Are you celebrating?" The Uber driver's question took me a little off-guard. And then he may have gotten an earful from me. He was talking about the election. And my answer was "no." There is nothing to celebrate when New York City was boarded up...
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
Column (11/16/20)The completely insane Electoral College strategyWhy limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump's challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect,...
Editorial (11/13/20)First of several SEMO commencements to be held Saturday with COVID precautionsSoutheast Missouri State University will host the first of several upcoming commencement ceremonies this weekend to recognize the university's new graduates. The spring and summer 2020 commencement was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19....
Editorial (11/12/20)Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserveAmericans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...
Editorial (11/6/20)Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished womenLike so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community....
Editorial (11/5/20)Veterans' service goes beyond the militaryToday's issue contains a special section honoring our nation's military veterans, in advance of next week's Veterans Day. The section highlights a number of veterans who continued their service to our nation beyond their roles in the military. This...
Editorial (11/4/20)FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring messageYoung people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of...
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
Cape counselor recognized at national level
A Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association.
Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October, she was recognized as the Missouri State Counselor of the Year, and in 2019 she was the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association's Elementary Counselor of the Year.
The national award, according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, recognizes school counselors based on counseling innovations, school programs, leadership and advocacy and contributions to student outcomes.
Congratulations to Carter on this impressive recognition. And thank you to all the local school counselors who do their best to help students succeed both in the classroom and beyond.
