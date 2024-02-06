Home-field heroes: The crucial role fans play in fueling SEMO sports

For preview of this weekend's game in St. Louis at rival Lindenwood, click here.

On Oct. 26, SEMO hosted its annual Homecoming football game, attracting a record-breaking 7,295 fans - the highest turnout of the season. Fans are an essential part of the gameday experience, creating an atmosphere that goes beyond tailgates and cheers. But just how much impact do they have on the outcome of a game?

This season, home-field advantage seems to have given SEMO an edge. The Redhawks football team remains undefeated at Houck Field, and the volleyball team has only lost one home match inside Houck Field House.

Both players and coaches agree that the home crowd provides a significant boost. Football head coach Tom Matukewcz emphasized how the energy from fans elevates the team’s performance and creates challenges for opponents.

“I mean, this [football] is an emotional game. We need them [the opponents] to be in a hostile environment, right? Our team plays with that energy from the home crowd and homecoming has always been a great weekend. I mean, just the energy in town and on campus is great. It's one of the fun things about being a college football coach,” Matukewicz said.

Senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent echoed this statement, adding that an engaged crowd can shift the game’s momentum.

“It [fans being engaged] brings great energy. And I think you know when they're standing up on third and fourth down, that belief, it’s momentum. Momentum plays a huge impact in all sports. I think football is a very momentum based sport, and when you have a home crowd that knows when to cheer and stands up and gets engaged, it just brings so much more life and it's just awesome,” DeLaurent said.

DeLaurent referenced the Redhawks’ first home game against reigning OVC champions UT Martin as a pivotal moment when fans made a difference.