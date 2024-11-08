The Southeast Missouri State football team emerges from their second bye week of the season undefeated in FCS play, leading the Big South-OVC and riding a seven-game winning streak.

The bye week came at an opportune time for the Redhawks, who have piled up injuries right next to their stack of victories. SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said he took the opportunity to give his players the week off to rest before returning to preparation for their next game.

"We needed to let go of the rope emotionally and physically," Matukewicz said. "You confuse activity with accomplishment. You feel good because you're out there but you're not really getting much done."

The rested Redhawks will take on Lindenwood at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the third edition of the Gameball Brawl, in St. Charles. Lindenwood's move from Division II to DI in 2022 has given SEMO a natural rival within the state. Matukewicz mentioned that not only has it been a good rivalry between two conference opponents close to each other who compete not only in recruiting and on the field but also in terms of what the game means for SEMO alumni in St. Louis.

"We have a big alumni group in St. Louis and certainly a lot of our students are from there," Matukewicz said. "Two years ago we had a really nice showing, a lot of red in the stands, a lot of tailgating. So that's the hope that SEMO faithful come out and see a good football game this weekend."

The Redhawks have dominated the Lions in the first two meetings, but the Lions have improved greatly in year three. Lindenwood (4-6, 3-3) is 3-2 at home and found themselves in the middle of the conference pack. In the past four games, the Lions have been at their best at home and their worst on the road. With the game being in their den, Matukewicz is preparing for the potential trap game.

"We're expecting that we're gonna get their best," Matukewicz said. "Being able to knock us off would I'm sure feel great, so I know that they will be ready to go. It all starts with stopping the run."

The Lions' rushing attack features three running backs, who have combined for 1,540 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Leading the way is freshman Steve Hall, who rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in Lindenwood's last home game two weeks ago.

"Every running back has a different style," Matukewicz said. "That's why you play some because some running backs work against different opponents because of their running style. They got big backs, they got fast backs and they kind of have all of it in between. It's a nice challenge for our defense."

The SEMO defense has been a brick wall for opposing ground games as of late, led by linebacker Bryce Norman's 87 tackles. The Redhawks haven't allowed a running back to rush for 100 yards against them since UT Martin's Patrick Smith during SEMO's 45-42 double-overtime win in September.

"We certainly take pride in stopping the run," Matukewicz said. "We're not going to get bullied up front. We got to win the line of scrimmage, and that's going to be hard to do this week."

Lindenwood's offense is led by Nate Glantz, who has thrown for 1,801 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Nine of those scoring passes have gone to junior receiver Jeff Caldwell, who has also hauled in 834 yards.