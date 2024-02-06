Walther - 40 years

Ralph and Mary Walther of Gordonville, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary July 29 with an evening dinner at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Gordonville. It was hosted by their children, Ryan and Tina Walther, Jana Walther, Shannon and Leann Stinson, and their grandson, Jakoata Walther, all of Jackson.

Walther and the former Mary Aufdenberg were married July 29, 1978, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Leslie Mitkos of St. Paul Lutheran in Jackson, and the Rev. Leonard Aurich of Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville, Missouri, officiated. Parents of the couple are Aleen Walther of Jackson, the late Albert Walther, and the late William and Ruby Aufdenberg.