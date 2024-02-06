All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsOctober 20, 2018

Walther - 40 years

Ralph and Mary Walther of Gordonville, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary July 29 with an evening dinner at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Gordonville. It was hosted by their children, Ryan and Tina Walther, Jana Walther, Shannon and Leann Stinson, and their grandson, Jakoata Walther, all of Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Walther
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Walther

Ralph and Mary Walther of Gordonville, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary July 29 with an evening dinner at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Gordonville. It was hosted by their children, Ryan and Tina Walther, Jana Walther, Shannon and Leann Stinson, and their grandson, Jakoata Walther, all of Jackson.

Walther and the former Mary Aufdenberg were married July 29, 1978, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Leslie Mitkos of St. Paul Lutheran in Jackson, and the Rev. Leonard Aurich of Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville, Missouri, officiated. Parents of the couple are Aleen Walther of Jackson, the late Albert Walther, and the late William and Ruby Aufdenberg.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Their following attendants were present: Richard, Roy, and Ronald Walther, David Aufdenberg, Clint Uelsmann, Scott Williams, Loretta Aufdenberg Uelsmann, Sue Prevallet Galeski, Carol Aufdenberg Kutscher, and Brenda Ludwig Wissman. Those attendants unable to attend were Terry Williams, Beverly Ludwig Ross, and the late Wanda Miesner Wischmeier.

Attending the celebration were more than 100 relatives and friends from Jackson, Cape Giraradeau, Scott City, Sikeston, Missouri, Gordonville, Burfordville, Millersville, Patton, Missouri, Altenburg, Missouri, Perryville, St. Louis, Concordia, Missouri, and Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Shobonier, Illinois, and Thebes, Illinois.

Walther is employed as warehouse manager at Lowe Automotive in Cape Girardeau, and Mrs. Walther is a recently retired school teacher.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy