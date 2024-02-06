Walther - 40 years

Ralph and Mary Walther of Gordonville, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary July 29 with an evening dinner at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Gordonville. It was hosted by their children, Ryan and Tina Walther, Jana Walther, Shannon and Leann Stinson, and their grandson, Jakoata Walther, all of Jackson.
Walther and the former Mary Aufdenberg were married July 29, 1978, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Leslie Mitkos of St. Paul Lutheran in Jackson, and the Rev. Leonard Aurich of Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville, Missouri, officiated. Parents of the couple are Aleen Walther of Jackson, the late Albert Walther, and the late William and Ruby Aufdenberg.
Their following attendants were present: Richard, Roy, and Ronald Walther, David Aufdenberg, Clint Uelsmann, Scott Williams, Loretta Aufdenberg Uelsmann, Sue Prevallet Galeski, Carol Aufdenberg Kutscher, and Brenda Ludwig Wissman. Those attendants unable to attend were Terry Williams, Beverly Ludwig Ross, and the late Wanda Miesner Wischmeier.
Attending the celebration were more than 100 relatives and friends from Jackson, Cape Giraradeau, Scott City, Sikeston, Missouri, Gordonville, Burfordville, Millersville, Patton, Missouri, Altenburg, Missouri, Perryville, St. Louis, Concordia, Missouri, and Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Shobonier, Illinois, and Thebes, Illinois.
Walther is employed as warehouse manager at Lowe Automotive in Cape Girardeau, and Mrs. Walther is a recently retired school teacher.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.