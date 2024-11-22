All sections
RecordsNovember 22, 2024

Police report 11-22-24

Cape Girardeau police responded to warrant arrests on South Silver Springs Road and William Street, reported theft, and a hit-and-run incident on North Kingshighway.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on William Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

Cape Girardeau Police Department

