Police report 11-21-24

Miscellaneous

• Shots fired was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Shots fired was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• A shooting was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.

• Indecent exposure was reported on Broadway.

• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Timon Way.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported on William Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported on Bertling Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Bailey Albers, 25, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of stealing and resisting arrest and issued two citations for allowing dog to run at large.

• Ellen Joshlin, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.

DWI

• Dione Gimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Oak Ridge Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.