Police report 11-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Washington Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Spanish Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault was reported.
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Assault was reported on Broadway.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on Lacey Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported on Hawthorne Road.
• Burglary was reported on Beaudean Lane.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported on Stoddard Street.
• Theft was repored.
• Theft was reported
• Theft was reported on South Ellis Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.
Miscellaneous
• Shots fired was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Shots fired was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
• A shooting was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
• Indecent exposure was reported on Broadway.
• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Timon Way.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Fraud was reported on William Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported on Bertling Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Bailey Albers, 25, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of stealing and resisting arrest and issued two citations for allowing dog to run at large.
• Ellen Joshlin, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.
DWI
• Dione Gimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
