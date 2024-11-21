All sections
RecordsNovember 21, 2024

Police report 11-21-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police logs reveal multiple arrests, assaults, thefts and incidents involving fraud and trespassing. Notable cases include a shooting on Jefferson Avenue and a DWI arrest in Jackson.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Washington Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Spanish Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

• Assault was reported.

• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Assault was reported on Broadway.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on Lacey Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on Hawthorne Road.

• Burglary was reported on Beaudean Lane.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on Stoddard Street.

• Theft was repored.

• Theft was reported

• Theft was reported on South Ellis Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.

Miscellaneous

• Shots fired was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Shots fired was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• A shooting was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.

• Indecent exposure was reported on Broadway.

• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Timon Way.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported on William Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported on Bertling Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Linden Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Bailey Albers, 25, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of stealing and resisting arrest and issued two citations for allowing dog to run at large.

• Ellen Joshlin, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.

DWI

• Dione Gimbel, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Oak Ridge Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.

