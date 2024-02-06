Police report 11-30-24

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Middle Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Property damage was reported on Emily Court.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Drug violation was reported on Laurel Lane.

• Weapons violation was reported on Delwin Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Robert R. Symank, 39, of Scott city was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxication.

• Cierra N. Lee, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended.

• Joel L. Miley, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Jacob A. Moreno, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, stealing and second-degree property damage.

• Alexia S. Williams, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident, a Scott County warrant for third-degree assault and two Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for indecent exposure and failure to appear for trespassing.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Autumn Crowden, 36, of Kelso was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance.

• Amber Jordan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Denise Metcalfe, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

DWIs

• Randal Malone, 62, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Susan Simpson, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Stoneyledge Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street

• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Mansfield Place.