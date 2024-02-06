Police report 12-30-24

• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana by person under 21.

• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speed.

• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of accident.

• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged trespassing.

• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested for alleged stealing.

• Steven May, 42 of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.

• Alayna Abel, 22 of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.