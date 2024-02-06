All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsDecember 30, 2024

Police report 12-30-24

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple incidents, including warrant arrests, assaults, and thefts. In Jackson, several arrests were made for offenses ranging from DUI to theft.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• Warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

JACKSON

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Fred Rice, 52, of Oak Ridge was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana by person under 21.

• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speed.

• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of accident.

• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged trespassing.

• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested for alleged stealing.

• Steven May, 42 of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.

• Alayna Abel, 22 of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
crimeDec. 28
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shoots man after argument
crimeDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
crimeDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
crimeDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy