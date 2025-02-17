Curtis Hedge, 22, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 13 for allegedly holding multiple victims at gunpoint and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hedge faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving sexual conduct. According to the probable cause statement, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call on Feb. 13 at approximately 12:23 p.m. The document states Hedge reportedly pointed a firearm at four victims, threatening to hold them hostage and harm them if they attempted to leave.