NewsFebruary 17, 2025

Cape Girardeau man allegedly points firearm at victims, says they're hostages

A Cape Girardeau man, Curtis Hedge, 22, was arrested for allegedly holding victims at gunpoint and endangering a child. Hedge faces charges including unlawful weapon use and child endangerment.

Southeast Missourian
Curtis Hedge
Curtis Hedge

Curtis Hedge, 22, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 13 for allegedly holding multiple victims at gunpoint and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hedge faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving sexual conduct. According to the probable cause statement, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call on Feb. 13 at approximately 12:23 p.m. The document states Hedge reportedly pointed a firearm at four victims, threatening to hold them hostage and harm them if they attempted to leave.

The probable cause states a loaded firearm was found at the scene, and Hedge admitted to possessing it during the incident. Witnesses reported that Hedge made threatening comments about the victims being his hostages.

The document states during the incident, he allegedly grabbed one of the victims by the shoulder and neck. The probable cause statement indicates that Hedge allegedly "has bipolar disorder and frequently uses methamphetamine".

Hedge is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. For more information on similar cases, see Cape Girardeau County man faces multiple assault charges.

