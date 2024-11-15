All sections
RecordsNovember 15, 2024

Police report 11-15-24

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents, including three warrant arrests and thefts on Siemers Drive and Themis Street, as well as two hit-and-runs on Shirley Drive and James Court.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on Siemers Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on James Court.

Cape Girardeau Police Department

