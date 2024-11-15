Police report 11-15-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on Siemers Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
Theft
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on James Court.
