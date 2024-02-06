All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2024

Police report 11-23-24

Cape Girardeau police and sheriff's office reports detail multiple arrests, including for warrants, thefts, harassment and weapons violations. Arrests range from firearm possession to statutory sodomy.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Trespassing was reported on Grandview Drive.

• Harassment and terrorist threat were reported on Doctors Park Drive.

• Weapons violation was reported on Albert Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Theodore J. Brown Jr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

• Blaine M. Tidwell, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and two counts of violation of order of protection for adult.

• Kourtney D. Hutson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

• Anthony R. Barnes, 54, of Morehouse was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

• David E. Koeller, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Tyler E. Park, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Glen C. Plank III, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy and second-degree domestic assault.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

