Police report 11-23-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Trespassing was reported on Grandview Drive.
• Harassment and terrorist threat were reported on Doctors Park Drive.
• Weapons violation was reported on Albert Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Theodore J. Brown Jr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
• Blaine M. Tidwell, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and two counts of violation of order of protection for adult.
• Kourtney D. Hutson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
• Anthony R. Barnes, 54, of Morehouse was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
• David E. Koeller, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Tyler E. Park, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Glen C. Plank III, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy and second-degree domestic assault.
