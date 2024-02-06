Police report 11-23-24

• Harassment and terrorist threat were reported on Doctors Park Drive.

• Weapons violation was reported on Albert Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Theodore J. Brown Jr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

• Blaine M. Tidwell, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and two counts of violation of order of protection for adult.

• Kourtney D. Hutson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

• Anthony R. Barnes, 54, of Morehouse was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

• David E. Koeller, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Tyler E. Park, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Glen C. Plank III, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy and second-degree domestic assault.