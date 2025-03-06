Tax liens March 6, 2025

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during February are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
• Preferred Maintenance Inc., IRS
• Roger Scarpaci, IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
• Security Alarms of America LLC, IRS (2)
• James S. Slinkard, Shara A. Slinkard, IRS
• Sonjay J. Fonn, Missouri Department of Revenue
