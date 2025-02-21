Armed criminal action charge dropped against Lamb in Lawless case

A suspect in the 1992 Mischelle Lawless murder case has had one of the charges against him dropped.

Special prosecutor Allen Moss has dropped the charge of armed criminal action against Leon Lamb on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Lawless was killed Nov. 8, 1992, at the Interstate 55 exit ramp near Benton in Scott County. She was found shot three times. An assault occurred outside of the car about 100 feet down the exit embankment, where blood had pooled in the grass.

She was a nursing student at Southeast Missouri State University and a waitress at Shoney’s in Sikeston.