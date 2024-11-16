Police report 11-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on Siemers Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cousin Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on James Court.
• Trespassing was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Chelsea M. Kaufman, 34, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Emma J. (Kathol) Kaufman, 31, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Gina L. Elliott, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
• Allie R. Hellman, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree children endangerment and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Adrian M. Brown, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree property damage.
• Mackey H. Smith Jr., 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
• Anthony J. Cruz, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic assault.
• Toi L. Schneider, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for expired plates.
• Monica R. Joyce, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcellas M. Lawrence, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.
• Nathan T. Oxley, 41, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for operating all-terrain vehicle on highway.
• Bradley J. Brown, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for non-support.
• Paul J. Chatman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
