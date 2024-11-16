All sections
RecordsNovember 16, 2024

Police report 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau Police and County Sheriff's Office report multiple arrests, including warrant arrests, thefts, and possession of controlled substances. Key incidents involve children endangerment and domestic assault.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on Siemers Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Cousin Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on James Court.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Chelsea M. Kaufman, 34, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Emma J. (Kathol) Kaufman, 31, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Gina L. Elliott, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.

• Allie R. Hellman, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree children endangerment and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Adrian M. Brown, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree property damage.

• Mackey H. Smith Jr., 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

• Anthony J. Cruz, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic assault.

• Toi L. Schneider, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for expired plates.

• Monica R. Joyce, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Marcellas M. Lawrence, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.

• Nathan T. Oxley, 41, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for operating all-terrain vehicle on highway.

• Bradley J. Brown, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for non-support.

• Paul J. Chatman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.

Advertisement
