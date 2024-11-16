Police report 11-16-24

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Chelsea M. Kaufman, 34, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Emma J. (Kathol) Kaufman, 31, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Gina L. Elliott, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.

• Allie R. Hellman, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree children endangerment and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Adrian M. Brown, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree property damage.

• Mackey H. Smith Jr., 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

• Anthony J. Cruz, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic assault.

• Toi L. Schneider, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for expired plates.

• Monica R. Joyce, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Marcellas M. Lawrence, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.

• Nathan T. Oxley, 41, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for operating all-terrain vehicle on highway.

• Bradley J. Brown, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for non-support.

• Paul J. Chatman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.