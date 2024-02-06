Following a three-day jury trial, Lawrence Schanda was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday, Feb. 10, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, for the murder of his niece, Jessi Wilfong.
Schanda was found guilty Thursday, Jan. 9, of one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with evidence.
According to witnesses and authorities, Schanda stabbed Wilfong 20 times in his trailer in May 2022.
Schanda's sentencing documents state he will receive life without parole in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the count of first-degree murder. He also will receive 15 years for the count of armed criminal action and seven years for the count of tampering with physical evidence.
Schanda was represented by special public defender Jacob Zimmerman. Zimmerman made a motion for a new trial following Schanda's guilty verdict but was denied by Judge Scott A. Lipke.
Assistant prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff and co-counsel Ethan Cooper represented the state in the case.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.