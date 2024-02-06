Following a three-day jury trial, Lawrence Schanda was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday, Feb. 10, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, for the murder of his niece, Jessi Wilfong.

Schanda was found guilty Thursday, Jan. 9, of one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to witnesses and authorities, Schanda stabbed Wilfong 20 times in his trailer in May 2022.