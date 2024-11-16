All sections
RecordsNovember 16, 2024

Fire report 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department handled medical assists and hazardous conditions on November 13, including a fire alarm on Towers Circle.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Nov. 13

• Medical assists were made at 12:16 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; at noon on South Pacific Street.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:46 a.m. on Cape LaCroix Road; 1:19 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.

• At 9:41 a.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department

