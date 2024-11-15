Fire report 11-15-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 13
• Medical assists were made at 12:16 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; at noon on South Pacific Street.
• Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:46 a.m. on Cape LaCroix Road; 1:19 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
• At 9:41 a.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.