RecordsNovember 14, 2024

Police report 11-14-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police respond to multiple incidents, including warrant arrests, thefts, assaults and fraud. Notable cases involve armed criminal action and DWI arrests.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on New Madrid Street.

• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on Niemann Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Linden Street.

• A warrant arrest wa reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Niemann Drive.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.

• Theft was reported on Garnet Lane.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.

• Fraud was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

• Weapons violation was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

• Property damage was reported on North Benton Street.

• Weapons violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Armed criminal action was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Alize Simpson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of burglary, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Brook Pearman, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

DWI

• Steven Cook, 56, of Sedgewickville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to yield.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the area of Emma and August streets.

• Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.

• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Woodland Drive.

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau Police Department
jackson police Department
