Police report 11-14-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on New Madrid Street.
• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on Niemann Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Linden Street.
• A warrant arrest wa reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Niemann Drive.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
• Theft was reported on Garnet Lane.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.
• Fraud was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
• Weapons violation was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
• Property damage was reported on North Benton Street.
• Weapons violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Armed criminal action was reported on Good Hope Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Fraud was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Alize Simpson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of burglary, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Brook Pearman, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
DWI
• Steven Cook, 56, of Sedgewickville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to yield.
Assault
• Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported in the area of Emma and August streets.
• Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Woodland Drive.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.