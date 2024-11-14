Police report 11-14-24

• Weapons violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Armed criminal action was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Alize Simpson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of burglary, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Brook Pearman, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

DWI

• Steven Cook, 56, of Sedgewickville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to yield.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the area of Emma and August streets.

• Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.

• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Woodland Drive.