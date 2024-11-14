Fire report 11-14-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 12
• Medical assists were made at 10:54 a.m. on Emily Court; 8:17 p.m. on Whitener Street.
• Hazardous condition calls were made at 11:51 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 2:10 p.m. on Themis Street.
• At 11:30 a.m., vehicle fire on Mimosa Drive.
• At 12:34 p.m., fire alarm on Doctors Park Drive.
