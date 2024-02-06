All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024

Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs

Expect lane reductions on SB I-55 in Scott County from Oct. 11-14 for pavement repairs. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between mile markers 91 and 89. Use caution and plan for delays.

story image illustation

SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County – between mile markers 91 and 89 near Cape Girardeau – will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Friday, Oct. 11, through Monday, Oct. 14.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-17-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy