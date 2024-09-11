All sections
RecordsNovember 9, 2024

Police report 11-9-24

Cape Girardeau Police and Sheriff's Office report multiple arrests, including probation violations, misuse of 911, and Halloween-related offenses. Theft and fraud incidents also noted.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on North Lake Drive.

Theft

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Identity theft was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Donald C. Howell, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Samantha F. Davis, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders.

• Amanda N. Childers, 47, of Imperial was arrested on three Jefferson County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for no insurance, failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for no seat belt.

• Samantha F. Davis, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.

• Meggan M. Smith, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Semaj B. Lumas Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

• Chantell N. Means, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage.

• Candice M. Floyd, 59, of Oran was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.

• Nicholas T. Morrison, 31, of Oran was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

• Jered R. Carlen, 40, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cole County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit card and a Johnson County, Kansas, warrant for two counts of criminal use of financial card, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.

• Michael P. Park, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of order of protection for adult.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

