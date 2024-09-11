All sections
November 9, 2024

Fire report 11-9-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department tackled multiple medical assists and hazardous condition calls on Nov. 6-7, including incidents on North Main Street and the Mississippi River.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Nov. 6

• Medical assist was made at 4:37 p.m. on North Main Street.

• At 8:08 p.m., hazardous condition call on Kingsway Drive.

Nov. 7

• Medical assists were made at 8:56 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 9:11 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 11:05 a.m. on Independence Street; 11:34 a.m. on David Street; 11:52 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 1:20 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 3:22 p.m. on the Mississippi River.

• At 10:09 a.m., hazardous condition call on North Kingshighway.

