Fire report 11-9-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 6
• Medical assist was made at 4:37 p.m. on North Main Street.
• At 8:08 p.m., hazardous condition call on Kingsway Drive.
Nov. 7
• Medical assists were made at 8:56 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 9:11 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 11:05 a.m. on Independence Street; 11:34 a.m. on David Street; 11:52 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 1:20 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 3:22 p.m. on the Mississippi River.
• At 10:09 a.m., hazardous condition call on North Kingshighway.
