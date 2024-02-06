All sections
RecordsOctober 4, 2024

Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County

Expect delays on SB I-55 in Scott County as bridge repairs reduce lanes. Work runs Oct 28-31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a 10-foot width restriction. Plan your route accordingly.

story image illustation

Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, between mile markers 89 and 90 near Scott City, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Oct 31. The work zone will remain in place until the work is completed, the release indicated.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

