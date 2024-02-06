Renz - 65 years

The couple was married July 4, 1953, in Springfield, Illinois. The Rev. Leo Ewing performed the ceremony.

Dean was in the U.S. Navy on the USS Midway and was on leave. After the wedding, Dean was sent to a naval school at Bainbridge, Maryland. At the completion, he was ordered to VR22 Squadron at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia, and where Norma joined him to live throughout his enlistment. After his enlistment, they lived in Springfield, Illinois for 16 years. They also lived in O'Fallon, Missouri for 20 years and the past 27 years in Cape Girardeau and Mercedes, Texas.

The couple had two children, daughter, Nancy Jo Renz (deceased) and Michael D. (Donna) Renz of St. Peters, Missouri. They have one granddaughter, Jessica (Brian) Crump, and three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Chezney and Cody, all of Washington, Missouri.