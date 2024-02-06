All sections
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024

Police report 9-28-24

Cape Girardeau police and county sheriff's office report multiple arrests, including warrant arrests and charges for assault, theft, trespassing, and fraud. Notable arrests involve controlled substances and firearm violations.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

• Fraud was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Shean D. Seward, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Scott County warrants for failure to appears for distribution of a controlled substance.

• D'Marion Z. Smith, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for receiving stolen property.

• Damione R. Edwards, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Dale. E. Kirby, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.

• William R. Geiser, 70, of Dutchtown was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm.

police reports
