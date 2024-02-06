Police report 10-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on Bessie Street.
• Assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Assault was reported on Henry Street.
• Assault was reported on William Street.
DWI
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on Bertling Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Theft was reported on Colonial Lane.
• Burglary was reported on Perry Avenue.
• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on West Lorimier Place.
• Theft was reported on East Rodney Drive.
• Theft was reported on Amblewood Drive.
• Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Theft was reported on Rust Avenue.
Miscellaneous
• A shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.
• A shooting was reported on Elm Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kiwanis Drive.
• Property damage was reported on Casuin Drive.
• Weapons violation was reported on Sheridan Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Trespassing was reported on North Benton Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Themis Street.
• A shooting was reported on Independence Street.
• A shooting was reported on William Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
• Illegal dumping was reported on Clark Avenue.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Washington Avenue.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Broadview Street.
• Shooting was reported on William Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Fraud was reported on Recardo Drive.
• Forgery was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation.
• Richard Nunez Zavala, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
• Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported in the area of North Union Avenue and West Mary Street.
• Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
