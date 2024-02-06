Police report 10-26-24

• Weapons violation was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Trespassing was reported on North Benton Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Themis Street.

• A shooting was reported on Independence Street.

• A shooting was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Illegal dumping was reported on Clark Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Washington Avenue.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Broadview Street.

• Shooting was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported on Recardo Drive.

• Forgery was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation.

• Richard Nunez Zavala, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.

• Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the area of North Union Avenue and West Mary Street.

• Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.

• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.