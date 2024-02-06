Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024

According to the post, the trend highlighted the department's dedication to traffic safety to identify impaired drivers on the road "through regular traffic stops rather than responding to crashes involving impaired drivers". Chief of police Adam Glueck said in the post that the officers do a great job of preventing tragedies by addressing impaired drivers.

"Proactive enforcement like this directly contributes to keeping our roads and community safer," Glueck stated.

The post also commended patrolman Michael Spies for leading with 29 DWI cases in 2024.