Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024

The Cape Girardeau Police Department highlighted DWI numbers and its officers' approach to traffic safety in 2024.
The department announced on its Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 2, that its officers have worked 135 DWI cases in 2024. The post states that is the most cases since 2017 when the department worked on 150 cases.
According to the post, the trend highlighted the department's dedication to traffic safety to identify impaired drivers on the road "through regular traffic stops rather than responding to crashes involving impaired drivers". Chief of police Adam Glueck said in the post that the officers do a great job of preventing tragedies by addressing impaired drivers.
"Proactive enforcement like this directly contributes to keeping our roads and community safer," Glueck stated.
The post also commended patrolman Michael Spies for leading with 29 DWI cases in 2024.
