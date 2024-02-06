All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 6, 2025

Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024

Cape Girardeau police report a rise in DWI cases, with 135 incidents in 2024, the highest since 2017. Their proactive traffic safety approach focuses on identifying impaired drivers through regular stops.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department highlighted DWI numbers and its officers' approach to traffic safety in 2024.

The department announced on its Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 2, that its officers have worked 135 DWI cases in 2024. The post states that is the most cases since 2017 when the department worked on 150 cases.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the post, the trend highlighted the department's dedication to traffic safety to identify impaired drivers on the road "through regular traffic stops rather than responding to crashes involving impaired drivers". Chief of police Adam Glueck said in the post that the officers do a great job of preventing tragedies by addressing impaired drivers.

"Proactive enforcement like this directly contributes to keeping our roads and community safer," Glueck stated.

The post also commended patrolman Michael Spies for leading with 29 DWI cases in 2024.

Story Tags
crime
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 6
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Misso...
NewsJan. 6
Police report 1-6-25
NewsJan. 6
Thousands without power in Cape County as of early Monday
NewsJan. 5
Gary W. Rust — community champion, elected leader and founde...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Former Secret Service agent reflects on time serving President Carter
NewsJan. 4
Former Secret Service agent reflects on time serving President Carter
Air Force reunion: Jackson veteran helps plan convention for pioneering convoy unit
NewsJan. 4
Air Force reunion: Jackson veteran helps plan convention for pioneering convoy unit
Jackson Fire Rescue responds to semi-truck wreck
NewsJan. 4
Jackson Fire Rescue responds to semi-truck wreck
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-6-25
NewsJan. 3
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-6-25
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-6-24
NewsJan. 3
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-6-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-6-25
NewsJan. 3
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-6-25
Road work: NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work
NewsJan. 3
Road work: NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work
Police report 1-4-25
NewsJan. 3
Police report 1-4-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy