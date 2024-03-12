All sections
RecordsDecember 2, 2024

Police report 12-3-24

Cape Girardeau Police logged multiple incidents, including several warrant arrests, thefts, and shootings. Notable events include a DWI on William St. and a weapons violation on Marvin St.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

DWI

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Watkins Drive.

• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Weapons violation was reported on Marvin Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• A shooting was reported on Whitener Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Christopher Stevenson, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant and on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Samantha Heflin, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Shawn Golden, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

• Terrence Lipps, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon.

• Houston Holmes, 32, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

• Chase Lasswell, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Jeremiah Carnahan, 39, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

DWIs

• Jeffrey Schmitt, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Benjamin Carter, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Chad Scroggins, 33, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of defective equipment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Chapel Ridge Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Old Poplar Road.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

