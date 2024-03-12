Police report 12-3-24

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Christopher Stevenson, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant and on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Samantha Heflin, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Shawn Golden, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

• Terrence Lipps, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon.

• Houston Holmes, 32, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

• Chase Lasswell, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Jeremiah Carnahan, 39, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

DWIs

• Jeffrey Schmitt, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Benjamin Carter, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Chad Scroggins, 33, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of defective equipment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Chapel Ridge Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Old Poplar Road.