Police report 12-3-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
DWI
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Watkins Drive.
• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
• Weapons violation was reported on Marvin Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• A shooting was reported on Whitener Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Christopher Stevenson, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant and on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Samantha Heflin, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Shawn Golden, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Terrence Lipps, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon.
• Houston Holmes, 32, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
• Chase Lasswell, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Jeremiah Carnahan, 39, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
Assault
• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
DWIs
• Jeffrey Schmitt, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Benjamin Carter, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Chad Scroggins, 33, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of defective equipment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Chapel Ridge Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Old Poplar Road.
