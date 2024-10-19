Police report 10-19-24

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Paul F. Bartlett, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

• Danielle N. Harris, 29, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Thorne M. Smither, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Patrick J. Nissen, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs and a Caruthersville warrant for dangerous drugs.

• Albresha J. Young, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.

• Joseph D. Haven, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.

• Shereta A. Holland, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Rhettney B. Pierce, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Marion Frost, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation for burglary.

• Hanna C. Shovan, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Scott M. Goodin, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

• Pete Tanner Jr., 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

• Vantazia V. Drake, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.

• Paul D. Hughes, 67, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation for fourth-degree domestic assault.

• James E. Hayden, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

• Ronald G. Hamm, 50, of Glen Allen was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Kimberly M. Sides, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for exceeded posted speed limit.

DWI

• Tina B. Higdon, 60, of Benton was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and no headlights.