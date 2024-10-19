All sections
RecordsOctober 19, 2024

Police report 10-19-24

Cape Girardeau Police and County Sheriff's Office report multiple arrests, including drug trafficking, assault, and fraud, alongside various incidents of theft, forgery, and counterfeit money.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Cambridge Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Forgery was reported on Cape Centre Drive.

• Fraud was reported on William Street.

• Trespassing was reported on South Plaza Way.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Property damage was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Paul F. Bartlett, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

• Danielle N. Harris, 29, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Thorne M. Smither, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Patrick J. Nissen, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs and a Caruthersville warrant for dangerous drugs.

• Albresha J. Young, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.

• Joseph D. Haven, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.

• Shereta A. Holland, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Rhettney B. Pierce, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Marion Frost, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation for burglary.

• Hanna C. Shovan, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Scott M. Goodin, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

• Pete Tanner Jr., 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

• Vantazia V. Drake, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.

• Paul D. Hughes, 67, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation for fourth-degree domestic assault.

• James E. Hayden, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

• Ronald G. Hamm, 50, of Glen Allen was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Kimberly M. Sides, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for exceeded posted speed limit.

DWI

• Tina B. Higdon, 60, of Benton was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and no headlights.

Story Tags
police reports
