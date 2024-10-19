Police report 10-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cambridge Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Forgery was reported on Cape Centre Drive.
• Fraud was reported on William Street.
• Trespassing was reported on South Plaza Way.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
• Property damage was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Paul F. Bartlett, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
• Danielle N. Harris, 29, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
• Thorne M. Smither, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
• Patrick J. Nissen, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs and a Caruthersville warrant for dangerous drugs.
• Albresha J. Young, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.
• Joseph D. Haven, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.
• Shereta A. Holland, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Rhettney B. Pierce, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Marion Frost, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation for burglary.
• Hanna C. Shovan, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Scott M. Goodin, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
• Pete Tanner Jr., 45, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
• Vantazia V. Drake, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.
• Paul D. Hughes, 67, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation for fourth-degree domestic assault.
• James E. Hayden, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• Ronald G. Hamm, 50, of Glen Allen was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Kimberly M. Sides, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for exceeded posted speed limit.
DWI
• Tina B. Higdon, 60, of Benton was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and no headlights.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.