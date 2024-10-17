Police report 10-17-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Connor Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Fairlane Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Fraud was reported on Park Place Drive.
• Shooting was reported on Mimosa Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on William Street.
