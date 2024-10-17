All sections
RecordsOctober 17, 2024

Police report 10-17-24

Cape Girardeau police log details arrests, assaults, thefts and multiple hit-and-runs. Report highlights incidents of fraud, shooting and trespassing across various city locations.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Connor Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Fairlane Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Fraud was reported on Park Place Drive.

• Shooting was reported on Mimosa Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

Story Tags
police reports
Records
