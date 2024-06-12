Police report 12-6-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Harassment was reported.
• Harassment was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Property damage was reported on Aspen Drive.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.