NewsDecember 5, 2024

Police report 12-6-24

The Cape Girardeau Police Department addressed incidents including two reports of leaving the scene of an accident, two harassment cases, trespassing on Siemers Drive, and property damage on Aspen Drive.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Harassment was reported.

• Harassment was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Property damage was reported on Aspen Drive.

Records

