All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 6, 2024

Police report 12-7-24

Cape Girardeau Police and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office report multiple incidents and arrests, including assaults, thefts, burglaries, and various charges ranging from drug possession to probation violations.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assault

• Assault was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Cousin Street.

• Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

• Burglary was reported on North Spring Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on South Hanover Street.

• Burglary was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Harassment was reported.

• Harassment was reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Property damage was reported on Aspen Drive.

• Fraud was reported.

• Fraud was reported on Good Hope Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Keesa S. Green, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for violation of order of protection.

• Lori A. Bennett, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for forgery.

• Leslie K. Lewis, 46, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

• Aschlei N. Goetz, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dax J. May, 43, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Vivicah U. Sides-Bell, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to display plates.

• Jonathan L Holmes, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.

• Amanda L. Bles, 42, of Oran was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of second-degree harassment.

• Christian M. Estraca, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

• Collin M. Kennon, 23, of Farmington was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for two counts of statutory rape and probation violation for first-degree property damage.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy