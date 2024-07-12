Police report 12-7-24

• Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Property damage was reported on Aspen Drive.

• Fraud was reported.

• Fraud was reported on Good Hope Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Keesa S. Green, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for violation of order of protection.

• Lori A. Bennett, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for forgery.

• Leslie K. Lewis, 46, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

• Aschlei N. Goetz, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dax J. May, 43, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Vivicah U. Sides-Bell, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to display plates.

• Jonathan L Holmes, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.

• Amanda L. Bles, 42, of Oran was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of second-degree harassment.

• Christian M. Estraca, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

• Collin M. Kennon, 23, of Farmington was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for two counts of statutory rape and probation violation for first-degree property damage.