Police report 12-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Assault
• Assault was reported.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Cousin Street.
• Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
• Burglary was reported on North Spring Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on South Hanover Street.
• Burglary was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Harassment was reported.
• Harassment was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Property damage was reported on Aspen Drive.
• Fraud was reported.
• Fraud was reported on Good Hope Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Keesa S. Green, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for violation of order of protection.
• Lori A. Bennett, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for forgery.
• Leslie K. Lewis, 46, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
• Aschlei N. Goetz, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dax J. May, 43, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Vivicah U. Sides-Bell, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to display plates.
• Jonathan L Holmes, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.
• Amanda L. Bles, 42, of Oran was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of second-degree harassment.
• Christian M. Estraca, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
• Collin M. Kennon, 23, of Farmington was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for two counts of statutory rape and probation violation for first-degree property damage.
