Police report 12-14-24

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Rose Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• David M. Knight Jr., 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael L. Chambers, 43, of Millersville was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for operating a vehicle without valid license and no insurance.

• Melissa S. Jenkins, 39, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

• Ronetta A. Artis, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

• Elijah F. Dickman, 21, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 years old.

• Amanda G. Bennel, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

• Timothy J. Harris, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Jerry W. Decker, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

• Tara L. O'Kelly, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for shoplifting.

• Teddie M. Grebenick Jr., 48, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of order of protection.

• Thomas L. Edmonds, 31, of Frohna was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for persistent driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway, driving while revoked/suspended and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.