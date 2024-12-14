All sections
NewsDecember 13, 2024

Police report 12-14-24

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and County Sheriff's Office reported multiple arrests, including warrant arrests and charges for possession of controlled substances, theft, and assault. Notable cases involve probation violations, sexual misconduct, and driving offenses.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Clark Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Washington Avenue.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Clark Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Rose Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• David M. Knight Jr., 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael L. Chambers, 43, of Millersville was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for operating a vehicle without valid license and no insurance.

• Melissa S. Jenkins, 39, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

• Ronetta A. Artis, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

• Elijah F. Dickman, 21, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 years old.

• Amanda G. Bennel, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

• Timothy J. Harris, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Jerry W. Decker, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

• Tara L. O'Kelly, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for shoplifting.

• Teddie M. Grebenick Jr., 48, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of order of protection.

• Thomas L. Edmonds, 31, of Frohna was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for persistent driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway, driving while revoked/suspended and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Records
