Police report 10-15-24

• Counterfeiting was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Animal abuse was reported on Timon Way.

• Weapons violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Weapons violation was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kevin Tuttle, 61, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

• Robin Stanley, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Kimberly Sides, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Christopher Phiffer, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

• Audrey Van Pelt, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

• Mary Wright, 37, of Jackson was arrested for alleged trespassing.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Independence Street.

• Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Declaration Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.

• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Miscellaneous

• Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Paul Bartlett, 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged violation of order of protection.

• Danielle Harris, 29, of Delta was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.

• Tina Higdon, 60, of Benton was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

• Thorne Smither, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.

• Patrick Nissen, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a state Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation on a charge of dangerous drugs and a Caruthersville warrant on a charge of dangerous drugs.

• Albresha Young, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

• Joseph Haven, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shereta Holland, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.