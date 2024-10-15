Police report 10-15-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Warrant arrest was reported on Big Bend Road.
• Warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
• Warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
• Felony criminal warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Felony criminal warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
• Warrant arrest was reported on Edgewood Drive.
• Misdemeanor criminal warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
• Warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Fourth Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
• Theft was reported on Broadway.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Burglary was reported on Linden Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Theft was reported on Lambert Drive.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Theft was reported on Themis Street.
• Theft was reported on Merriwether Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Burglary was reported on South Hanover Street.
Miscellaneous
• Counterfeiting was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Animal abuse was reported on Timon Way.
• Weapons violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Weapons violation was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Kevin Tuttle, 61, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
• Robin Stanley, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Kimberly Sides, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Christopher Phiffer, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
• Audrey Van Pelt, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
• Mary Wright, 37, of Jackson was arrested for alleged trespassing.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Independence Street.
• Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Declaration Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
Miscellaneous
• Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Paul Bartlett, 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged violation of order of protection.
• Danielle Harris, 29, of Delta was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.
• Tina Higdon, 60, of Benton was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.
• Thorne Smither, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.
• Patrick Nissen, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a state Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation on a charge of dangerous drugs and a Caruthersville warrant on a charge of dangerous drugs.
• Albresha Young, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
• Joseph Haven, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shereta Holland, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
