NewsOctober 14, 2024

Police report 10-15-24

Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County and Jackson police reports reveal multiple warrant arrests, thefts, and assaults. Notable incidents include counterfeiting, animal abuse, and weapons violations.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Warrant arrest was reported on Big Bend Road.

• Warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

• Warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.

• Felony criminal warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Felony criminal warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.

• Warrant arrest was reported on Edgewood Drive.

• Misdemeanor criminal warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

• Warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Fourth Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Whitener Street.

• Theft was reported on Broadway.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Burglary was reported on Linden Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Theft was reported on Lambert Drive.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Theft was reported on Themis Street.

• Theft was reported on Merriwether Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Burglary was reported on South Hanover Street.

Miscellaneous

• Counterfeiting was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Animal abuse was reported on Timon Way.

• Weapons violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Weapons violation was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kevin Tuttle, 61, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

• Robin Stanley, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Kimberly Sides, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Christopher Phiffer, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

• Audrey Van Pelt, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

• Mary Wright, 37, of Jackson was arrested for alleged trespassing.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Independence Street.

• Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Declaration Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.

• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Miscellaneous

• Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Paul Bartlett, 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged violation of order of protection.

• Danielle Harris, 29, of Delta was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.

• Tina Higdon, 60, of Benton was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

• Thorne Smither, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.

• Patrick Nissen, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a state Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation on a charge of dangerous drugs and a Caruthersville warrant on a charge of dangerous drugs.

• Albresha Young, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

• Joseph Haven, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shereta Holland, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

