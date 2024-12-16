Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Loyd Slinkard Painting Co. Inc. for the Floodwall Pedestrian and Railroad Gates Painting Project. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a release of lien for property at 1434 Bessie St. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute the second amendment to Transportation Project Agreement with South K Transportation Development District and South K Inc. for transportation improvements within the South K Transportation Development District. Reading and passage.

• Acceptance of the improvements to serve the South Side Village Subdivision.

• Accept water and sanitary sewer main improvements to serve the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive.

• Acceptance of the sanitary sewer main to serve the Rhodes 101 at 2146 William St.

New ordinances

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Ponder's Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance calling an election to elect a council member in Ward 5, designating the time of holding the election and authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. First reading. CIT — Gayle Conrad

• Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of 1% Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election and authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

Future appointments

• Appointments to the SEMO Redi Board of Directors

Advisory board minutes

• Advisory board minutes