NewsDecember 13, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24

The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Dec. 16 will honor former Mayor Harry Rediger and discuss various resolutions and ordinances, including agreements for infrastructure projects and elections.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

City Hall

Presentation

• Recognition of former Mayor Harry Rediger

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Dec. 2 City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a cooperation agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding insurance for library employees and authorizing certain actions by city officials. Second and third readings

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Visu-Sewer of Missouri LLC for the Floodwall Toe Drain Inspection Project. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Riverside Roofing Co. LLC for the Mill and Merriwether Pump Stations — New Roofs Project. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Loyd Slinkard Painting Co. Inc. for the Floodwall Pedestrian and Railroad Gates Painting Project. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a release of lien for property at 1434 Bessie St. Reading and passage.

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute the second amendment to Transportation Project Agreement with South K Transportation Development District and South K Inc. for transportation improvements within the South K Transportation Development District. Reading and passage.

• Acceptance of the improvements to serve the South Side Village Subdivision.

• Accept water and sanitary sewer main improvements to serve the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive.

• Acceptance of the sanitary sewer main to serve the Rhodes 101 at 2146 William St.

New ordinances

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Ponder's Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance calling an election to elect a council member in Ward 5, designating the time of holding the election and authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. First reading. CIT — Gayle Conrad

• Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of 1% Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election and authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

Future appointments

• Appointments to the SEMO Redi Board of Directors

Advisory board minutes

• Advisory board minutes

