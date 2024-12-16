Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16
City Hall
Presentation
• Recognition of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Dec. 2 City Council regular session minutes.
• Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a cooperation agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding insurance for library employees and authorizing certain actions by city officials. Second and third readings
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Visu-Sewer of Missouri LLC for the Floodwall Toe Drain Inspection Project. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Riverside Roofing Co. LLC for the Mill and Merriwether Pump Stations — New Roofs Project. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Loyd Slinkard Painting Co. Inc. for the Floodwall Pedestrian and Railroad Gates Painting Project. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a release of lien for property at 1434 Bessie St. Reading and passage.
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute the second amendment to Transportation Project Agreement with South K Transportation Development District and South K Inc. for transportation improvements within the South K Transportation Development District. Reading and passage.
• Acceptance of the improvements to serve the South Side Village Subdivision.
• Accept water and sanitary sewer main improvements to serve the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive.
• Acceptance of the sanitary sewer main to serve the Rhodes 101 at 2146 William St.
New ordinances
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Ponder's Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance calling an election to elect a council member in Ward 5, designating the time of holding the election and authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. First reading. CIT — Gayle Conrad
• Ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the City Code by extending the one-half of 1% Transportation Sales Tax and reestablishing the City Transportation Trust Fund, and calling an election on the question whether to approve the sales tax extension; designating the time of holding the election and authorizing and directing the city clerk to give notice of the election. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley
Future appointments
• Appointments to the SEMO Redi Board of Directors
Advisory board minutes
