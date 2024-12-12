East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO

An East Prairie man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 11, for allegedly attempting to meet a child for sex on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Paul Blanchard Bixler, 55, was arrested by the SEMO Department of Public Safety and booked into the Cape Girardeau County jail at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a heavily redacted probable-cause statement, Bixler had arranged to meet with a decoy posing as a minor for a sexual encounter through an undisclosed social media app at approximately 3:59 p.m.

The arresting officer, whose name is redacted in the probable-cause statement, spoke with the decoy at approximately 2:45 p.m. The decoy told the arresting officer that Bixler initiated the conversation, sending a text that read “you fr” — meaning, are you for real? — along with two nude photos of himself. The decoy responded that they were serious as long as Bixler was OK with their age.

After the initial conversation, Bixler accused the decoy of being a police officer, which the decoy repeatedly denied. Bixler requested the decoy send him nude photos to prove they weren't working with law enforcement.