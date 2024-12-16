Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Public hearing

• Hearing to consider the proposed 2025 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Dec. 2

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the city collector's report.

• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion extending a contractual agreement with SEMO Redi for one year, per existing contract terms, relative to the solicitation of business, industry and commerce.

• Motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city’s representative on the SEMO Redi Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.

• Motion authorizing the payment of $25,000 from the city of Jackson’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the Community Outreach Board, relative to providing support for community events.

• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 24-12, in the amount of $37,500, to Burns & McDonnell of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services under the Jackson Sanitary Landfill Post-Closure Assessment.

• Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 33 days, to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. of Jackson, relative to the Building Addition & Renovation of Jackson Fire Station No. 1 Project.

• Motion accepting the bid of MDR Construction Inc. of Columbia, Mississippi, in the amount of $577,864.86, relative to the 15kV Electric Distribution Circuit No. 21 Upgrade.

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with MDR Construction Inc., relative to the 15kV Electric Distribution Circuit No. 21 Upgrade.

• Motion approving the 2025 solid waste, sewer, water and electric utility service rate schedule.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2025 City of Jackson Annual Budget.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2025 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan.