Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16
Adoption of agenda
• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda
Public hearing
• Hearing to consider the proposed 2025 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.
Approval of minutes
• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Dec. 2
Financial affairs
• Motion approving the city collector's report.
• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
• Motion extending a contractual agreement with SEMO Redi for one year, per existing contract terms, relative to the solicitation of business, industry and commerce.
• Motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city’s representative on the SEMO Redi Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.
• Motion authorizing the payment of $25,000 from the city of Jackson’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the Community Outreach Board, relative to providing support for community events.
• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 24-12, in the amount of $37,500, to Burns & McDonnell of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services under the Jackson Sanitary Landfill Post-Closure Assessment.
• Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 33 days, to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. of Jackson, relative to the Building Addition & Renovation of Jackson Fire Station No. 1 Project.
• Motion accepting the bid of MDR Construction Inc. of Columbia, Mississippi, in the amount of $577,864.86, relative to the 15kV Electric Distribution Circuit No. 21 Upgrade.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with MDR Construction Inc., relative to the 15kV Electric Distribution Circuit No. 21 Upgrade.
• Motion approving the 2025 solid waste, sewer, water and electric utility service rate schedule.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2025 City of Jackson Annual Budget.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2025 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
• Motion accepting park memorial and donations, in the amount of $5,000 each, from Kenneth Lucy and Allen Home Care Services Inc., relative to improvements to the Street Hockey Rink Project in City Park.
• Motion accepting the bid of Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. of Perryville in the amount of $383,795, relative to the Splash Pad Construction Project at the Swimming Pool.
• Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. relative to the Splash Pad Construction Project at the Municipal Swimming Pool.
• Motion approving Change Order No. 5, in the amount of $8,000, to Herzog Excavating & Demolition LLC of Perryville relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.
• Resolution accepting an application for the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.25 acres of property at 345 West Jackson Trail, and setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, as submitted by Semo Land Development LLC.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the final plat of Orchard Place Subdivision Phase 1, as submitted by Villas of West Park LLC.
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Stop Street Designation Schedule” — Schedule VI by adding a designation on Coldwater Drive.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a SafeAcross Services Contract with the City of Springfield.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with Cape Girardeau County for the construction of Phase One of a public parking lot on North High Street.
Information items
1) Report by mayor
2) Reports by board members
3) Report by city attorney
4) Report by city administrator
5) Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
1) Annual report of SEMO Redi
2) Dec. 9 Park Board Report
3) Fire code compliance software services — proposal
4) Changes to automatic withdrawal for utility bill payment
5) Horizontal Baler Project — bid tabulation
6) Annexation agreement with Semo Land Development LLC
7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
8) Additional items (unspecified)
