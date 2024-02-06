Peters - 60 years

Peters and the former Mary Brennac were married Sept. 3, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington, Missouri. The Rev. Omar Oberdick performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Carol Kelner, Bill Howard, Dwayne Kirsten, Ron Wehmueller, Barbara Bohnert, Al Ronsick, Kathy Rachow and Pauline Otto.

The couple has four children and nine grandchildren, Mary Kay (Michael) Hecht of Jackson and children, Lauren (Trent) Steffens and Jordan, both of St. Louis; Mindy (Shawn) Tihen of St. Peters, Missouri, and children, Madeline, Hailey and Owen; Michael (Nicole) Peters of Cape Girardeau and children, Alexander and Zachary; and Matthew (Jami) Peters of Jackson and children, Kylie and Gunner.