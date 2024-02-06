Pavement work to reduce Route P in Scott County
Route P in Scott County, between County Road 277 and County Road 266 near Delta, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews perform pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 21.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
