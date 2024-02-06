Out of the past: Sept. 9

A group of Cape Girardeau leaders gathered yesterday to hear Mid-America Teen Challenge announce a three-year building fund campaign to raise more than $500,000 from the area, part of a $3 million statewide goal; the money will be used to improve deteriorated, outdated and overcrowded residential dorms and administrative offices at the 312-acre campus 5 miles north of Cape Girardeau.
When Ed Welker, a National Guard sergeant from Perryville, Missouri, gives the "heave" command, more than 35 men respond, and an 80-foot-long section of bridge moves slowly, on rollers, across Cape LaCroix Creek; members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Combat Engineer Battalion erect a temporary pedestrian bridge over the creek in Arena Park; the bridge's primary function is to allow safe access over the creek for visitors to next week's 140th SEMO District Fair.
A tour of two scenic, historic parks in Cape Girardeau County shows the difference good management makes; Trail of Tears north of Cape Girardeau is generally clean despite the threat of "litterbugs" among the thousands of visitors each week; a disgusting scene of litter, however, greets visitors to Bollinger Mill at Burfordville, where a lack of management has created a haven for youthful drinkers who have no qualms about littering public land.
The crash of a single-engine aircraft shortly after 11 p.m. 2 miles south of Acadia in Southwest Missouri, claims the life of Ervin E. McDowell, 47, of Jackson and two other men from Bismarck, Missouri; the plane apparently ran out of fuel.
The Rev. Evelyn Taylor has resigned her work as pastor of the Foursquare Church here and will go to St. Louis Oct. 1 to establish a new church; no pastor has yet been selected as her successor here.
Taylor came to Cape Girardeau in August 1939 and during her stay organized a congregation and erected the basement part of a church structure on Bloomfield Road at Park Avenue; the structure will soon be completed.
The first Roll Call Sunday of the fall season is held at Grace Methodist Church; all members of the congregation have been asked to attend one of the four services, when their names will be recorded as present.
Charles L. Hill of Rosendale, Wisconsin, considered greatest of all Guernsey cattle experts, will judge dairy stock at the Cape Girardeau County Fair; it will be the first time that a county fair in Missouri has had the services of a judge who acts at national and international exhibits.
Albert W. Blattner, 816 Themis St., and the city Board of Health are at loggerheads, and a lawsuit may result; at a meeting of the board last week, a barn in the rear of Blattner's property was declared a nuisance; the barn is used by Dr. C.C. Whittaker as a horse hospital, and residents of the neighborhood have complained about it and asked that it be closed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.