Out of the past: Sept. 9

1995

A group of Cape Girardeau leaders gathered yesterday to hear Mid-America Teen Challenge announce a three-year building fund campaign to raise more than $500,000 from the area, part of a $3 million statewide goal; the money will be used to improve deteriorated, outdated and overcrowded residential dorms and administrative offices at the 312-acre campus 5 miles north of Cape Girardeau.

When Ed Welker, a National Guard sergeant from Perryville, Missouri, gives the "heave" command, more than 35 men respond, and an 80-foot-long section of bridge moves slowly, on rollers, across Cape LaCroix Creek; members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Combat Engineer Battalion erect a temporary pedestrian bridge over the creek in Arena Park; the bridge's primary function is to allow safe access over the creek for visitors to next week's 140th SEMO District Fair.

1970

A tour of two scenic, historic parks in Cape Girardeau County shows the difference good management makes; Trail of Tears north of Cape Girardeau is generally clean despite the threat of "litterbugs" among the thousands of visitors each week; a disgusting scene of litter, however, greets visitors to Bollinger Mill at Burfordville, where a lack of management has created a haven for youthful drinkers who have no qualms about littering public land.

The crash of a single-engine aircraft shortly after 11 p.m. 2 miles south of Acadia in Southwest Missouri, claims the life of Ervin E. McDowell, 47, of Jackson and two other men from Bismarck, Missouri; the plane apparently ran out of fuel.