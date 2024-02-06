Out of the past: Sept. 8

Pamphlets are being circulated throughout Cape Girardeau County urging voters to support the long-proposed county health unit at a special election Oct. 23; but whether it will be held then is uncertain, because the County Court hasn't called the election.

1948

A request for a public hearing to air views of the Courthouse Park-Federal Building trade proposition was received by the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday from Judge I.R. Kelso, attorney for the Lorimier heirs, but the council remained non-committal on the proposal following his appearance; Kelso told councilmen that since the opinion ruling the city title holder of the courthouse tract, he had received numerous telephone calls regarding the matter, many of them from people concerned over the disposition of the Public Library; that structure would be torn down, along with Common Pleas Courthouse, if the swap occurs.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Democratic committees from Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties, here to nominate a candidate for circuit judge yesterday, engaged in a stormy afternoon session that was never officially convened; they then withdrew to hold a night meeting at which R.B. Oliver III, Cape Girardeau attorney, won the nomination.

1923

Because of the crowded conditions in Broadway School, 40 of its pupils will, beginning Monday, attend classes in Vandeven Hall at Broadway and Pacific Street; school superintendent John N. Crocker says this is only a temporary solution to the problem; children assigned to classes at Vandeven Hall will assemble as usual at Broadway School and will be escorted to the hall by a teacher; measures will be taken to prevent any accidents from traffic at the busy corner.

Members of the committee in charge of the community picnic at Fairground Park on Labor Day turn over to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band $500 as the profit made at the celebration; the funds will be used by the band to pay for uniforms purchased last year and for paying a balance due on an instrument.

-- Sharon K. Sanders