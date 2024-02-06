Out of the past: Sept. 8

Tammy Javier, previously of St. Louis, has purchased the Cape Gymnastics Center, 45 N. Main St., renaming it the Elite Express Gymnastics Center; the business was purchased from Bill and Sue Hopkins, who operated the downtown facility a number of years.
ST. LOUIS -- Mike Shannon proclaims a "new Sultan of Swat," as the St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire belts his 62nd home run of 1998, breaking Roger Maris' 37-year record, which broke Babe Ruth's mark; McGwire's 449th career homer comes in his second at-bat of the night and travels 341 feet, his shortest home run of the year; the Cardinals outscore the Chicago Cubs, 6-3.
The Southeast Missourian newspaper will have a slightly different appearance Monday; it will be much easier to read; type will be slightly larger, and headline schedules will be marginally changed; it all comes about because of a new process of printing; instead of being set with metal slugs formed in a line caster, the Linotype, it will now be set through a photographic process and engravings of each page; to facilitate the new process, changes have been made in the Missourian offices, with the newsroom moved from the second floor to the ground floor; the Linotypes will remain on the second floor, but will be used only to set classified advertising.
Pamphlets are being circulated throughout Cape Girardeau County urging voters to support the long-proposed county health unit at a special election Oct. 23; but whether it will be held then is uncertain, because the County Court hasn't called the election.
A request for a public hearing to air views of the Courthouse Park-Federal Building trade proposition was received by the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday from Judge I.R. Kelso, attorney for the Lorimier heirs, but the council remained non-committal on the proposal following his appearance; Kelso told councilmen that since the opinion ruling the city title holder of the courthouse tract, he had received numerous telephone calls regarding the matter, many of them from people concerned over the disposition of the Public Library; that structure would be torn down, along with Common Pleas Courthouse, if the swap occurs.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Democratic committees from Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties, here to nominate a candidate for circuit judge yesterday, engaged in a stormy afternoon session that was never officially convened; they then withdrew to hold a night meeting at which R.B. Oliver III, Cape Girardeau attorney, won the nomination.
Because of the crowded conditions in Broadway School, 40 of its pupils will, beginning Monday, attend classes in Vandeven Hall at Broadway and Pacific Street; school superintendent John N. Crocker says this is only a temporary solution to the problem; children assigned to classes at Vandeven Hall will assemble as usual at Broadway School and will be escorted to the hall by a teacher; measures will be taken to prevent any accidents from traffic at the busy corner.
Members of the committee in charge of the community picnic at Fairground Park on Labor Day turn over to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band $500 as the profit made at the celebration; the funds will be used by the band to pay for uniforms purchased last year and for paying a balance due on an instrument.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.