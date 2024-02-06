Out of the past: Sept. 8

1997

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. -- Some residents of Perry County are circulating a petition in opposition to making Routes C and H part of the 2,000-mile bicycle route called the Mississippi River Trail; the petitions state the "sharp turns, hills, lack of shoulders, volume of traffic, and narrow lanes and bridges" would be safety hazards to bicyclists and motorists.

Rain doesn't stop the Future Farmers of America from setting up their exhibits in the afternoon at the SEMO District Fair; and the water that lingers along the edges of Broadway doesn't stop children from picking up the wrapped candy that the fair parade participants throw at them later in the day, marking the opening of the exposition.

1972

Construction of the John L. Wescoat Marina at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau has begun; construction of the 94-berth marina is being done by Gibbar Bros. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, which was awarded the contract in early August on a bid of $626,235.70; meanwhile, the Missouri Legislature is considering Gov. Warren E. Hearnes' request for more funds to complete the entire marina project.

With an eye toward same-day delivery for all Missourian subscribers, the newspaper's circulation department has installed a new inserting machine which will speed up the process of adding pre-printed materials to the paper; the four-station machine is able to handle as many as three inserts daily at a rate of 10,000 per hour, virtually eliminating "hand stuffing" of inserts.