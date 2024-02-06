Out of the past: Sept. 8

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. -- Some residents of Perry County are circulating a petition in opposition to making Routes C and H part of the 2,000-mile bicycle route called the Mississippi River Trail; the petitions state the "sharp turns, hills, lack of shoulders, volume of traffic, and narrow lanes and bridges" would be safety hazards to bicyclists and motorists.
Rain doesn't stop the Future Farmers of America from setting up their exhibits in the afternoon at the SEMO District Fair; and the water that lingers along the edges of Broadway doesn't stop children from picking up the wrapped candy that the fair parade participants throw at them later in the day, marking the opening of the exposition.
Construction of the John L. Wescoat Marina at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau has begun; construction of the 94-berth marina is being done by Gibbar Bros. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, which was awarded the contract in early August on a bid of $626,235.70; meanwhile, the Missouri Legislature is considering Gov. Warren E. Hearnes' request for more funds to complete the entire marina project.
With an eye toward same-day delivery for all Missourian subscribers, the newspaper's circulation department has installed a new inserting machine which will speed up the process of adding pre-printed materials to the paper; the four-station machine is able to handle as many as three inserts daily at a rate of 10,000 per hour, virtually eliminating "hand stuffing" of inserts.
The SEMO District Fair, considerably enlarged over its predecessors, officially begins its 1947 week-long stand as scores of people, young and old alike, begin filling a record list of entries, while around the grounds final touches are being made on concessions and exhibits; Tuesday's program will include the beginning of stage shows and the opening of exhibits.
Because of the heat, Cape Girardeau's public schools dismiss early in the afternoon; a similar procedure -- dismissing the lower grades at 1:30 p.m. and the older ones at 2 p.m. -- will be followed as long as the weather stays hot, says Supt. L.J. Schultz; the mercury climbs into the 90s again today.
Equipment of the Morning Sun, a Cape Girardeau newspaper, and the Cash-Book, a weekly at Jackson, sold on foreclosed mortgages totaling $6,500, is purchased by R.B. Oliver at a sale at Common Pleas Courthouse; he is the only bidder, getting the equipment for $1,305; it is said Kate Berg will gain possession of the Cash-Book and will continue it as a Democratic paper; she has been publishing it as a lessee for more than a year.
The big engagement next Monday and Tuesday at both the Park and Orpheum theaters of "Foolish Wives" is causing a stir here; this is due in a great measure to the appearance in the picture of Mrs. Hoot Gibson, a Cape Girardeau girl; she is the former Helen Johnson, daughter of Mrs. Jerome L. Johnson, now residing in St. Louis; her father is an engineer on the Frisco and was one of the first men to drive a locomotive from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.