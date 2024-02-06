Out of the past: Sept. 7

Gov. Mel Carnahan announced yesterday that Cape Girardeau will receive an added $738,585 in federal and state money to expand the flood buyout program; this will give residents living in the Meadowbrook Drive neighborhood an opportunity to sell their homes and relocate to higher ground.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Teachers will return to the classrooms Monday armed with a one-year contract that gives them 3% pay raises as they advance up the salary schedule; Cairo Teachers Association members ratified the agreement Tuesday, and the Board of Education yesterday approved it on a 4-0 vote; three of the seven members were absent.
The first hectic week of the new academic year is in full swing at State College with activities of a social nature also on tap through Sunday; classes will begin Thursday; students who didn't preregister for classes are enrolling today and tomorrow.
Jacob B. Wells, assistant professor of art at State College, will be the final artist to be presented by the Southeast Missourian in a series of one-man shows leading up to the annual Missourian Art Exhibition in November; Wells' work will go on display at the Missourian gallery Sunday and will remain until Oct. 2.
One Cape Girardeau packing plant will suspend operations for at least next week, and operators of two others admit they don't know just where they stand; Central Packing Co. will be closed next week because no livestock is coming in, either cattle or hogs; also short on supplies of stock are Nenninger Packing Co. and Pipkin-Boyd-Neal Packing Co.
Jerome A. "Jerry" Rapp, veteran of nine major engagements and two tours of duty in the Pacific during the war, will go to Glenview, Illinois, Naval Air Station tomorrow for physical examination prior to re-entrance into the service as a lieutenant commander in the regular Navy; a pilot, with hundreds of hours of combat flying, he has two Silver Stars, the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Air Medals, two presidential unit citations and a commendation ribbon.
Preliminary work begins on construction of the Carnegie Library at Cape Girardeau; gravel haulers are bringing gravel for the foundation, and the work of excavating proper will start tomorrow; M. McCarthy, representing the McCarthy Construction Co. of St. Louis, is here supervising the work; he says the company plans on completing the library and having it ready for occupancy by Christmas.
Fred A. Groves, chairman of the special entertainment committee, announces he has received a telegram saying the giant aircruiser Santa Maria, U.S. Navy, will arrive here between 4 and 5 p.m. today; the government is inviting all persons interested in aviation to inspect the big craft while it is here; its next stop is Cairo, Illinois.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
