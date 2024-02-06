Out of the past: Sept. 7

1996

Gov. Mel Carnahan announced yesterday that Cape Girardeau will receive an added $738,585 in federal and state money to expand the flood buyout program; this will give residents living in the Meadowbrook Drive neighborhood an opportunity to sell their homes and relocate to higher ground.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Teachers will return to the classrooms Monday armed with a one-year contract that gives them 3% pay raises as they advance up the salary schedule; Cairo Teachers Association members ratified the agreement Tuesday, and the Board of Education yesterday approved it on a 4-0 vote; three of the seven members were absent.

1971

The first hectic week of the new academic year is in full swing at State College with activities of a social nature also on tap through Sunday; classes will begin Thursday; students who didn't preregister for classes are enrolling today and tomorrow.

Jacob B. Wells, assistant professor of art at State College, will be the final artist to be presented by the Southeast Missourian in a series of one-man shows leading up to the annual Missourian Art Exhibition in November; Wells' work will go on display at the Missourian gallery Sunday and will remain until Oct. 2.