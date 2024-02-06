Out of the past: Sept. 5

1996

September precipitation already has surpassed the tiny little splash recorded in August; Dr. Al Robertson, a climatologist at Southeast Missouri State University, reports that 0.22 of an inch of rain fell in Cape Girardeau last month; so far this month, 0.27 of an inch has been recorded; last month was the second-driest August on record, according to Robertson.

That stretch of new, white concrete between Sprigg Street Road and Highway 177 seems to beg for traffic, but drivers must wait a bit longer; the new section of Lexington Avenue originally was slated to open next week, but some of the new pavement has cracked, causing a delay in the opening; the damaged areas musts be removed and replaced.

1971

David Herrig is installed as vicar at Trinity Lutheran Church during the morning worship service; Herrig is a third-year student at Concordia Theological Seminary at Springfield, Illinois.

Ruth Withers of Cape Girardeau, college organization adviser, and Kim Kurka and Sharon Helms, State College students, represented the First Church of Christ Scientist at the Biennial College Organization Meeting held recently in Boston, Massachusetts.