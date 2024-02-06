Out of the past: Sept. 5

1992

James L. "Jay" Thompson, who lost the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat by just over 200 votes, has filed a formal request for a recount in Phelps County Circuit Court at Rolla, Missouri. Thad Bullock, a retired Cape Girardeau businessman, was the winner in that six-candidate race.

Operators of Honker's Boat Dock in the 1000 block of North Water Street, the only Mississippi River boat ramp in Cape Girardeau, say they can't make major improvements to their facility because they can't get a long-term lease on the property. Union Electric Co. of St. Louis owns the property.

1967

Although cars were lined up bumper to bumper yesterday afternoon from the entrance to the State College high-rise dormitories north on Sprigg Street to Emerald Street, college officials say advanced planning kept traffic congestion in the area under control. The traffic tie-up was the result of the arrival of 615 college freshmen at the dorm complex, where they will be housed for the coming year.

Cape Girardeau voters give a 4-to-1 approval of the annexation of nearly 8 square miles of land and more than 1,000 new residents. Included in the annexation is the site of the new Saint Francis Hospital.