Out of the past: Sept. 5

James L. "Jay" Thompson, who lost the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat by just over 200 votes, has filed a formal request for a recount in Phelps County Circuit Court at Rolla, Missouri. Thad Bullock, a retired Cape Girardeau businessman, was the winner in that six-candidate race.
Operators of Honker's Boat Dock in the 1000 block of North Water Street, the only Mississippi River boat ramp in Cape Girardeau, say they can't make major improvements to their facility because they can't get a long-term lease on the property. Union Electric Co. of St. Louis owns the property.
Although cars were lined up bumper to bumper yesterday afternoon from the entrance to the State College high-rise dormitories north on Sprigg Street to Emerald Street, college officials say advanced planning kept traffic congestion in the area under control. The traffic tie-up was the result of the arrival of 615 college freshmen at the dorm complex, where they will be housed for the coming year.
Cape Girardeau voters give a 4-to-1 approval of the annexation of nearly 8 square miles of land and more than 1,000 new residents. Included in the annexation is the site of the new Saint Francis Hospital.
Brought about largely by the war, the turnover in manpower of the police and fire departments has been rapid recently, with two officers resigning from the police force and four members from the fire department during the past few days.
The American White Cross Laboratories Inc. has purchased the building on College Street in which the factory is located. The building was owned by the Harrison Securities. Machinery, which has been stored because there was no space available in which to utilize it, is being conditioned for operation and will be placed in the building.
Because of a small fire in the Little Gem restaurant, 34 N. Main St., in the morning, city firemen pour a veritable deluge of water into the business and then for good measure direct the stream into the second story of the building; the upstairs apartment and everything in it is ruined.
No longer will automobiles be permitted to stand hours at a time on Cape Girardeau streets, blocking traffic. Nor will they be permitted to stand near a fire hydrant, in front of hotels, cafes and other public places for indefinite periods, but at least once in every two hours the driver must make a move. The city council Monday passed an ordinance regulating parking of autos and other vehicles on the city streets during the night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
