Out of the past: Sept. 4

1998

Cape Girardeau County commissioners have unanimously endorsed the merger of Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital; the commissioners agreed yesterday to work with the hospital antitrust lawyers to draft a letter of support for the merger plan, which will be submitted to the Department of Justice and the Missouri attorney general.

Southeast Missouri State University's renovated social science building will be named after the late Albert Sidney Johnson Carnahan, a former congressman and Gov. Mel Carnahan's father; A.S.J. Carnahan graduated from the university, then Southeast Missouri State College, in 1926; Donald Dickerson, Board of Regents president and a friend of Mel Carnahan, said A.S.J. Carnahan was one of Southeast's most distinguished graduates.

1973

Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, denies he received financial or any other assistance from the Republican party in his bid for re-election to a third term in November; he issues a statement from his Washington, D.C., office in reply to reports last week that he and three other Democratic incumbents from Missouri were on a list of 100 Democrats the White House hoped would win re-election.

BENTON, Mo. -- Stephen A. Burton, 84, a Benton attorney for more than 30 years, is found dead at his home; he had apparently died of natural causes Saturday night; he is survived by his daughter, Ruth Ann Brock, of Memphis, Tennessee; a sister and a granddaughter.