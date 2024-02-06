Out of the past: Sept. 30

Increased traffic at North Sprigg and Bertling streets has prompted the city to change the intersection from a two-way to a four-way stop; a traffic study, completed in early September, showed an average of 9,500 cars travel through that intersection daily, up from last year.
For the first time, Jackson School District's enrollment exceeds that of the Cape Girardeau School District; Jackson schools have an enrollment of 4,349, topping last year's count of 4,275; Cape Girardeau public schools have an enrollment of 4,227 students, down 42 from last fall.
The Rev. W. E. Carlton has been named the new pastor at Bible Missionary Church, 2885 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau; he comes here from Eldon, Missouri, where he was a pastor for almost four years; Carlton has been in the ministry 40 years and formerly pastored churches in Charleston and Dexter, Missouri.
Jerry Frye is the new associate pastor at Church of the Nazarene, Park Avenue and Merriwether Street in Cape Girardeau; he began his new duties here the first of the month; his main tasks will be working with the youth of the church and in the church outreach effort.
A bid for a Naval Reserve aviation unit, first on a volunteer basis and later on full pay status with a group of Navy training and fighter planes to be based at the municipal airport, is in the making in Cape Girardeau; Lt. Cmdr. D.W. Gilmore, commanding officer of the 129th Naval Reserve Division, urges all former Navy aviation personnel, both commissioned and enlisted, to signify their interest in the proposal by phoning or writing the Naval Reserve unit headquarters.
The strike of transportation and warehouse workers at the Kroger Grocery & Baking Co. warehouse at Carbondale, Illinois, is being felt by the four local Kroger stores, but all are operating, despite a halt in shipments of produce and canned food items; the stores are purchasing produce locally, but aren't able to secure the usual stock of canned goods which comes from the Carbondale warehouse.
No morning worship service is held at First Baptist Church in the absence of the pastor; the Rev. A.B. Carson is preaching at Lithium, Missouri, at the Fifth Sunday meeting of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association; he returns in time to lead the evening service, however.
Ensign H.S. Duckworth of the Idaho, Pacific Fleet, who has been spending the summer on the East Coast, is in Cape Girardeau visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Duckworth, 915 College Hill; he met his sister, Mrs. A.A. Steinbeck of Union, Missouri, and they motor here together.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
