Out of the past: Sept. 30

1994

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Residents here Sunday will have a new dog ordinance to follow regarding pit bulls; under the new law, owners will have to provide proof of ownership, current health records, certificate of insurance for at least $10,000 to cover damages by the dog, two photographs of the dog and a $20 license.

Walt Wildman, who resigned as executive director of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association earlier this month to accept a job as head of social services for VIP Industries, has had second thoughts; he has decided not to take the VIP job and to pursue other interests instead.

1969

City manager Paul F. Friedrich expects to reach a decision by Wednesday regarding his investigation into police action at a fight that occurred at the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 13; he is still examining written statements of several "uninvolved witnesses" to the incident.

A charter for the new Harold O. Grauel Lodge No. 672, AF & AM, is granted in the morning by the Missouri Grand Lodge at its annual meeting in St. Louis; the charter is signed by Elvis A. Mooney of Bloomfield, grand master, who was appointed in the lodge line of officers by Grauel, head of the division of English and foreign language at State College, when he was grand master.