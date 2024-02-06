Out of the past: Sept. 30

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Residents here Sunday will have a new dog ordinance to follow regarding pit bulls; under the new law, owners will have to provide proof of ownership, current health records, certificate of insurance for at least $10,000 to cover damages by the dog, two photographs of the dog and a $20 license.
Walt Wildman, who resigned as executive director of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association earlier this month to accept a job as head of social services for VIP Industries, has had second thoughts; he has decided not to take the VIP job and to pursue other interests instead.
City manager Paul F. Friedrich expects to reach a decision by Wednesday regarding his investigation into police action at a fight that occurred at the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 13; he is still examining written statements of several "uninvolved witnesses" to the incident.
A charter for the new Harold O. Grauel Lodge No. 672, AF & AM, is granted in the morning by the Missouri Grand Lodge at its annual meeting in St. Louis; the charter is signed by Elvis A. Mooney of Bloomfield, grand master, who was appointed in the lodge line of officers by Grauel, head of the division of English and foreign language at State College, when he was grand master.
The Cape Girardeau City Council on Friday turned down two fire pumpers and other equipment offered by the Missouri Council of Defense, since the fire commissioner would have had to be personally responsible for care and safety of the added equipment and would be bound by a $5,000 fidelity bond; the council also tentatively tabled a resolution giving city sanction to the Erlbacher flood plan of filling in low areas of the city.
Southeast Missouri communities, looking to post-war days, are making efforts to secure industries to furnish employment for years to come; at Dexter, a shoe company has taken a long-term lease on the community building, designed partially for factory use; Poplar Bluff is looking to establish a 100-employee garment factory.
At the meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night, enrollment numbers for each school in the system are examined; it was concluded every room in every school is jammed with pupils, and the district must furnish more school buildings; to that end, the board unanimously determined to place a bond issue before voters in November; a school is badly needed in the south end of the city, as is a branch high school.
Active work has started on the Scott County road between Benton, Missouri, and the Cape Girardeau County line, a large force of men with teams and graders beginning the work Monday morning about a mile this side of Benton; the road will be of hard surface, gravel to be used in the making of it.
